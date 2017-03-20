Glasnow strikes out nine Tigers in victory
Tyler Glasnow had the Detroit Tigers off balance Saturday, striking out nine batters in four innings of work at LECOM Park. Glasnow allowed a three-run home run to Tyler Collins in the third inning, one of five hits on the day, but otherwise kept the Tigers from doing any damage.
