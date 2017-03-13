Folty fans 7, Collmenter allows 4 runs vs. Tigers
Nicholas Castellanos and JaCoby Jones homered as the Tigers overcame Mike Foltynewicz 's strong start and frustrated Josh Collmenter during Thursday afternoon's 5-3 win over the Braves at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Castellanos' first homer of the spring -- a two-run shot off Collmenter in the fifth inning -- proved to be the decisive blow for the Tigers, who received multi-hit performances from Jose Iglesias and Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Atlanta Braves.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC