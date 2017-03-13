Folty fans 7, Collmenter allows 4 runs vs. Tigers

Nicholas Castellanos and JaCoby Jones homered as the Tigers overcame Mike Foltynewicz 's strong start and frustrated Josh Collmenter during Thursday afternoon's 5-3 win over the Braves at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex. Castellanos' first homer of the spring -- a two-run shot off Collmenter in the fifth inning -- proved to be the decisive blow for the Tigers, who received multi-hit performances from Jose Iglesias and Jones.

