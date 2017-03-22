Estrada solid, Optiz hits winning three-run homer as Blue Jays top Tigers 5-4
Shortstop Shane Optiz hit a three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays edged the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in Grapefruit League baseball action on Wednesday. Optiz's first homer of spring training cashed in Jon Berti and Mike Ohlman as Toronto improved to 8-14.
