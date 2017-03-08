Detroit Tigers: WBC Exhibition Games Show Tigers Still Have It
As the World Baseball Classic gets started, the Detroit Tigers players representing their home countries showed off their skills in exhibition games. This is welcome news for Detroit Tigers fans who have been shaking their heads in frustration at their beatings the team has been taking lately.
