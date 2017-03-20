Detroit Tigers Scouting Report in Sports Illustrated
As Opening Day approaches, the Detroit Tigers along with the rest of the 29 MLB teams received their predictions from scouts in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated . The Detroit Tigers were predicted to finish the season in second place behind the Cleveland Indians in the AL Central, but in seventh place overall.
