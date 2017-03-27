Detroit Tigers release pitcher Mike Pelfrey
With three days left in spring training and their bullpen at capacity for Opening Day, the team granted Pelfrey an unconditional release today. He is owed $8 million after signing a two-year, $16-million deal before 2016.
