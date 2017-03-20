Detroit Tigers: Predicting Team's Opening Day Bench

Feb 24, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; umpire Joe West and Detroit Tigers catcher Alex Avila share a laugh at home plate during the third inning of a spring training baseball game at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers fans will likely see a similar lineup in 2017 as they did last season.

