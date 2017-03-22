Detroit Tigers Links: Is the 5th starter spot still up for grabs?
The Pelfrey inclusion was a joke, but if Sanchez looks good in his last two starts the Tigers will have a legitimately difficult choice on who to select. Boyd does have an option left so he could start the season in Toledo and save the day if need be.
