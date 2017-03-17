Detroit Tigers: Jacoby Jones succeeding this spring
Entering Spring Training, one of the biggest issues facing the team was finding an everyday centerfielder after trading away Cameron Maybin in the offseason. The competition seemed to be led by Tyler Collins , with Alex Presley , Anthony Gose , Jacoby Jones , and winter acquisition Mikie Mahtook among the other names tossed around.
