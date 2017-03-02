Detroit Tigers: Hypothetical, Creative Ways to Trade Anibal Sanchez, Mike Pelfrey

Feb 27, 2017; Lakeland, FL, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws a pitch during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Atlanta Braves at Joker Marchant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Tigers pitchers Anibal Sanchez and Mike Pelfrey struggled last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Motor City Bengals.