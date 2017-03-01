Defense Struggles, Offense Lags Behind as Blue Jays Fall 5-4
Facing a split squad roster, the Blue Jay fell to the Detroit Tigers at Florida Auto Exchange Stadium by a score of 5-4, worsening their spring record to 1-5. Although Ryan Borucki was initially pegged in for today's start, a last minute change saw Ryan Tepera take the mound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC