Collins resumes throwing after lat injury
Tigers outfielder Tyler Collins , hampered by a strained left lat muscle, has resumed throwing, manager Brad Ausmus said before Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. Collins, who is in competition to be the team's Opening Day starter in center field, shagged fly balls during batting practice Friday before tossing them back to the infield.
