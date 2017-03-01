Clay Buchholz is now the veteran on a rebuilding Phils team
Clay Buchholz threw a no-hitter in his second career start, went to two All-Star games and pitched for a World Series champion. Buchholz allowed two homers and four runs in three innings against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, but the 32-year-old right-hander has been around long enough not to worry about spring stats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC