Castellanos caps 4-run 2nd in Tigers' victory

The Tigers capitalized on an apparent miscue to score four runs in the second inning en route to a 7-5 win over the Braves on Saturday at Champion Stadium. With the Tigers leading 1-0 in the second and a runner on first, Brendan Ryan 's one-out grounder to newly acquired second baseman Brandon Phillips appeared as if it would result in an inning-ending double play.

