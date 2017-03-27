Brad Ausmus mum on Tigers' roster as ...

Brad Ausmus mum on Tigers' roster as decision day nears

Read more: MLive.com

The Detroit Tigers' roster hasn't gotten any smaller in the last 24 hours, and manager Brad Ausmus declined Tuesday to divulge any hints about who would make the trip up north at the end of the week. In some cases, Ausmus may be playing coy just in case there is a last-minute trade or signing that alters plans in the outfield or on the bench.

Chicago, IL

