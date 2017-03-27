Brad Ausmus mum on Tigers' roster as decision day nears
The Detroit Tigers' roster hasn't gotten any smaller in the last 24 hours, and manager Brad Ausmus declined Tuesday to divulge any hints about who would make the trip up north at the end of the week. In some cases, Ausmus may be playing coy just in case there is a last-minute trade or signing that alters plans in the outfield or on the bench.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC