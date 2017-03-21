Bonds rejoins Giants as special advis...

Bonds rejoins Giants as special adviser, calls team 'family'

18 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Barry Bonds is coming back to the San Francisco Giants as a special adviser

Chicago, IL

