Ausmus: Fulmer to start Tigers' home opener
Michael Fulmer will begin his sophomore season when the Tigers begin the Detroit portion of their schedule. The reigning American League Rookie of the Year will start the team's home opener April 7 against the Red Sox at Comerica Park, manager Brad Ausmus announced on Saturday.
