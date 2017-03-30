Ausmus appreciates Romine's versatili...

Ausmus appreciates Romine's versatility for Tigers

18 hrs ago Read more: Detroit Tigers

If the Hall of Fame was to ever clear space in Cooperstown for the all-time best utility players, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus would push for Andrew Romine to be a first-ballot inductee. "He's good defensively, and on a given day when a position player needs a break, he can play just about anywhere and you feel good about the offense he provides," Ausmus said Tuesday prior to the Tigers' Grapefruit League game against the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium.

