Ausmus appreciates Romine's versatility for Tigers
If the Hall of Fame was to ever clear space in Cooperstown for the all-time best utility players, Tigers manager Brad Ausmus would push for Andrew Romine to be a first-ballot inductee. "He's good defensively, and on a given day when a position player needs a break, he can play just about anywhere and you feel good about the offense he provides," Ausmus said Tuesday prior to the Tigers' Grapefruit League game against the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Tigers.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC