As Tigers start making cuts, decisions could shift to Toledo

21 hrs ago

While much of the attention is focused on the big-league club, the organizational decisions made over the next week will help shape the Toledo Mud Hens roster as well. That roster, by the way, is getting crowded, and the organization will likely have to make some tough decisions in the minor leagues after the tough decisions at the top level are completed.

