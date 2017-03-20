After rough outing, Norris cites 'dead arm'

If you've ever wondered what the phrase "dead arm" feels like for a pitcher, Daniel Norris tried to put it into words after trying to pitch through it Monday. "I'm standing here right now and it feels like it weighs a million pounds," the Tigers left-hander said of his arm as he stood in the clubhouse, having given up nine runs on 13 hits in three-plus innings in an to the Braves.

