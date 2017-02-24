Tyler Wilson wasn't intimidated by th...

Tyler Wilson wasn't intimidated by the Tigers' imposing major league lineup

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Starting pitcher Tyler Wilson looked like he might be overmatched by the star-studded Detroit Tigers lineup in the Orioles' Grapefruit League opener on Friday, but he delivered a surprisingly tight two-inning performance during which he threw just 21 pitches and the heart of the Detroit lineup did not get a sniff. Wilson needed just six pitches to retire veterans Ian Kinsler , Victor Martinez and Miguel Cabrera in the first inning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,029 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC