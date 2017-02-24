Tyler Wilson wasn't intimidated by the Tigers' imposing major league lineup

Starting pitcher Tyler Wilson looked like he might be overmatched by the star-studded Detroit Tigers lineup in the Orioles' Grapefruit League opener on Friday, but he delivered a surprisingly tight two-inning performance during which he threw just 21 pitches and the heart of the Detroit lineup did not get a sniff. Wilson needed just six pitches to retire veterans Ian Kinsler , Victor Martinez and Miguel Cabrera in the first inning.

