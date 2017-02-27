Tigers won't rush Jimenez to Majors
Joe Jimenez showed his capability of shutting down a rally Monday, striking out three consecutive batters after the Braves put three runners on against him to begin the ninth inning. It was a glimpse of what Tigers fans hope to see soon at the back end of Detroit's bullpen.
