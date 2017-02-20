Tigers spring training: Victor Martinez will bat 2nd in opener, but after that?
Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has already cautioned fans not to freak out about his early-spring lineup card, as he tries to get at-bats for players who are participating in the World Baseball Classic. That's why Victor Martinez is batting second on Thursday.
