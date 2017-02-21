Tigers see no ill intent in rookie's pitch that hit Miguel Cabrera after 3 home runs
The Detroit Tigers could afford to be in a forgiving mood after Saturday's 11-4 win over the Houston Astros. Miguel Cabrera didn't have any bruising after getting plunked on the left forearm in the third inning by Astros pitcher Edison Frias.
