Tigers score 8 in 8th to top Braves in Jordan Zimmermann's 1st start
Sanchez allowed three runs in his only inning of work but the Detroit Tigers scored eight runs in the eighth to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-7 on Monday at Joker Marchant Stadium. Sanchez said he worked hard in the offseason and was disappointed in the result, but still felt strong on the mound.
