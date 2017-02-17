Tigers plan to give big lefty Chad Bell an extended look this spring
Acquired from the Texas Rangers for catcher Bobby Wilson, Bell pitched well in Triple-A Toledo during the summer and earned a promotion to the 40-man roster this winter. Neither catcher is with the Rangers any longer, but the Tigers like Bell and Myles Jaye, who was acquired for Holaday and was also added to the 40-man roster.
