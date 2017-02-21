Tigers pay tribute to Ilitch before spring game

On the day the Tigers officially opened their new-look Spring Training ballpark, they bid farewell to the beacon who guided the franchise to such lofty heights. Mike Ilitch in Detroit, Friday was the Tigers' turn to pay tribute to their longtime owner, who passed away two weeks ago at age 87. Virtually everyone on the team Ilitch brought together helped play a part in a touching ceremony prior to the game against the Orioles at renovated Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

