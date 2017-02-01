Tigers make their move on annual Truc...

Tigers make their move on annual Truck Day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Detroit Tigers

The latest layer of snow covering the playing field at Comerica Park, complete with an extra coating from a sudden snowfall on Wednesday morning, offered no reminder that baseball will return in about nine weeks. The light at the end of the tunnel came from the moving truck that rumbled down the snowy streets and through the actual tunnel that leads underground to the bowels of the ballpark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Tigers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Tigers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16) Jul '16 CaptnJack 1
News How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16) Jul '16 tiggs1 1
News So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15) Aug '15 Fart news 2
News Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 4
News Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15) Apr '15 stewart scott 2
See all Detroit Tigers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,633 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC