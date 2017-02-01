Tigers make their move on annual Truck Day
The latest layer of snow covering the playing field at Comerica Park, complete with an extra coating from a sudden snowfall on Wednesday morning, offered no reminder that baseball will return in about nine weeks. The light at the end of the tunnel came from the moving truck that rumbled down the snowy streets and through the actual tunnel that leads underground to the bowels of the ballpark.
