Tigers' Justin Wilson wants to slow down for a change in 2017
The 29-year-old left-hander has been an effective reliever for four seasons by relying primarily on two pitches -- a blazing fastball and a sharp cutter. Wilson spent the winter at his new offseason home in Texas, working with former Tigers catcher Bryan Holaday at TCU in Fort Worth to build confidence in his change-up and develop a true slider.
