Tigers hope health will be difference in 2017
Their offseason wheeling and dealing consisted of three moves -- one to trade away center fielder Cameron Maybin at the start of the offseason, another trade to acquire outfielder Mikie Mahtook last month, and the return of backup catcher Alex Avila on a $2 million free-agent contract. Detroit shed more salary than it added in the deals, part of its long-term goal to reduce payroll.
