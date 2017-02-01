Tigers broadcast booth: Most fans happy with 2017 lineup, Rod Allen in top role
Detroit Tigers fans are loyal to longtime broadcaster Rod Allen, whose role has been reduced during the last two seasons as Fox Sports Detroit juggled a rotation of commentators on television broadcasts. Last week the network announced that Jack Morris would return to full-time duties with the Minnesota Twins, leaving just Allen and Kirk Gibson to handle color commentary alongside Mario Impemba for the Tigers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC