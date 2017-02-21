Thoughts on JaCoby Jones

This is almost certainly wishful thinking, but let's consider this for a moment: JaCoby Jones is Ian Desmond 2.0. Plenty of swing-and-miss potential, sure, but JaCoby's OPS, speed, and power numbers are actually quite similar to Desmond's at the same ages and minor-league levels. Desmond is far from being the perfect player, but I would take a clone of his any day of ~162.

