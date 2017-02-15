Spring Training 2017: Locations For Each Team, Report Dates & World Series Odds

It's time to think spring! We are less than a week away from the first signs of the 2017 baseball season as pitchers and catchers begin to make their way to either Florida or Arizona to begin getting in shape for the upcoming campaign. This is the best time of year for baseball fans and teams alike, because every squad is preparing for a fresh start and has a shot at making the 2017 MLB playoffs and a possible run at a World Series title.

