Schulman: My take on Sergio Romo going to the Dodgers
Sergio Romo and Buster Posey celebrate the Giants' victory over the Detroit Tigers in a four game sweep in the World Series at Comerica Park on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012 in Detroit, MI. Sergio Romo and Buster Posey celebrate the Giants' victory over the Detroit Tigers in a four game sweep in the World Series at Comerica Park on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2012 in Detroit, MI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC