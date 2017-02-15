Sanchez ready to meet high expectations

With Spring Training fast approaching, MLB.com will take a look at a different aspect of this year's Yankees squad each day this week. Today's topic: How's your star? The projected members of the Yankees' 2017 lineup have combined for thousands upon thousands of Major League games, yet the face of the franchise now belongs to Gary Sanchez , who has electrified the fan base despite playing in only 55 contests to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Yankees.