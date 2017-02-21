Q&A: Joyce reflects on memorable career

Jim Joyce enjoyed a 30-year career as a Major League Umpire, which included being selected as the best umpire in the game in an ESPN poll of 100 players. It also included a play at first base in which Joyce admitted that he blew an out call that cost Tigers pitcher Armando Galarraga a perfect game calling Cleveland's Jason Donald safe on a two-out grounder in the top of the ninth after Galarraga raced to cover first base on a ball fielded by first baseman Miguel Cabrera .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.