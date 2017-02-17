Panda overhauls righty swing, feeling no pain
Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval showed off a revamped swing from the right side when he was among the first players to take batting practice at Fenway South on Sunday. Sandoval, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder last year, has been working on overhauling his right-handed swing this offseason.
