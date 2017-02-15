Moylan, Hendriks set for Australia at World Baseball Classic

" Kansas City Royals free agent pitcher Peter Moylan and Oakland reliever Liam Hendriks are among the 28 players on Australia's roster for the World Baseball Classic. Also included in the roster announced Thursday were former Seattle and Arizona pitcher Ryan Rowland-Smith and pitcher Warwick Saupold, who spent most of the season with the Detroit Tigers' AAA affiliate in Toledo.

