MLB trade rumors: Mets nearly dealt Michael Conforto for Tigers star

New York Mets' Michael Conforto, center, high-fives teammates after hitting a home run in the third inning of an exhibition spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. For the Mets , it's still to early to predict greatness and a bounce-back year for outfielder Michael Conforto .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.