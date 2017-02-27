Miggy gets 2 hits as Tigers rally past Braves
Right-hander Jordan Zimmermann took a step toward putting an injury-plagued 2016 season behind him with two solid innings in his first Grapefruit League start this spring before an eight-run eighth inning sent the Tigers to a 10-7 win over the Braves on Monday at Joker Marchant Stadium. Freddie Freeman went 2-for-3 with three RBIs while Adonis Garcia had three hits and two RBIs as the Braves built a 6-2 lead, but Andrew Romine 's two-run double -- a fly ball that Micah Johnson lost in the sun -- and Miguel Gonzalez 's two-run single led the Tigers back.
