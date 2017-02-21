Mets' Neil Walker feels good after fi...

Mets' Neil Walker feels good after first game since back surgey

He was hitless in two at-bats and struck out in one of those plate appearances Sunday, but Neil Walker was nothing but upbeat after playing in his first game since September back surgery to repair a herniated disc. "Good to get back out there, get the first couple at-bats out of the way, move around.

