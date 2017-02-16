Justin Verlander on Mike Ilitch: 'He changed my life dramatically'
Spring training opened on a somber note for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday, just four days after team owner Mike Ilitch died at the age of 87. Few had closer ties to Ilitch than Justin Verlander, who has been in the organization since the Tigers made him the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2004.
