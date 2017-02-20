J.D. Martinez has a new bat, courtesy of The Walking Dead
You may have seen the well-circuluated video of Detroit Tigers right fielder J.D. Martinez dramatically unwrapping a box from Walking Dead. Befitting a baseball player, the box contained a replica of "Lucille," a wooden bat wrapped in barbed wire that is wielded by Negan, an important character on the show.
