'Explosive' training highlights Fulmer's routine
After earning American League Rookie of the Year Award honors in 2016, it's hard to believe that Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer would change much of anything during his offseason. But the 23-year-old right-hander altered some of his training methods in the hopes of adding more strength and explosive movement to his lower body.
