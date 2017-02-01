Detroit Tigers Links: Dixon Machado is in the Best Shape of His Life
With the current team composition, there is likely one roster spot available between Dixon Machado, Steven Moya, or an extra bullpen arm. That wouldn't normally be an issue, but both Machado and Moya are out of minor league options.
