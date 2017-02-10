Detroit Tigers hold off on significant cost cutting for now
In this June 25, 2016, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Alex Avila hits a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Chicago. Avila, who had spent his whole big league career with the Tigers before joining the Chicago White Sox before last season, is now back with Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC