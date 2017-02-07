Detroit Tigers: Finding Justin Verlander Was Like Christmas
It's no secret that Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander is one of the best ever to play the game, and hearing a table full of experts talk about him cements the fact. A collection of MLB "lifers" discussed the some of the best players they have ever seen and Verlander was one of them.
