Detroit Tigers and the Question about the Second Batter
It's not just the Detroit Tigers center fielder position that has the fans scratching their heads. The other big question is about who will bat second in the lineup? According to Evan Woodbery at MLive , when Ausmus was asked who would take the spot now that Cameron Maybin is gone, he said: "Everybody else."
