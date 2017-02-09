Asdrubal Cabrera is furious over double-cross
Asdrubal Cabrera is fuming after being left off Team Venezuela's roster for the World Baseball Classic, saying he's "disappointed" he was double-crossed. Cabrera reportedly had spent time in his home country prepping for the international tournament next month, saying he had been told by manager Omar Vizquel he would be included on the star-packed squad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
Detroit Tigers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grading the Tigers: Pitchers offered promise, f...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Should Tigers Trade For A Catcher? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|CaptnJack
|1
|How do you feel about Tigers manager Brad Ausmus? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|tiggs1
|1
|So You Want to Buy a Dombrowski (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Fart news
|2
|Chicago Cubs: David Price to reunite with Joe M... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|4
|Red Sox Pay Price to Add an Ace (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|stewart scott
|2
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Tigers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC