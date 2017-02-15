15 Tigers playing for 7 nations in World Baseball Classic
Fifteen players in the Detroit Tigers organization will be on World Baseball Classic rosters, including stars Miguel Cabrera and Ian Kinsler . Pitchers Michael Fulmer and Alex Wilson will join Kinsler on the American team as part of the "designated pitcher pool" that will supplement the roster if the team advances.
